How A New Legislation Aims to Help the Indian Americans 'Ageing Out'

When asked how the CHILDREN Act will help, he said, "First, it will permanently end the ageing out. Second, it will give work authorisation. Third, it also allows the documented dreamers to keep the priority dates that they had under their parents' application when they apply for green card."

He is delighted about the introduction of the CHILDREN Act, but he has been simultaneously working on other initiatives to help. “While the House version of the Dream and Promise Act (HR.6) includes many documented dreamers, the Senate version of the Dream Act excludes them by requiring applicants to be undocumented,” he said.