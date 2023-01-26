Ambedkar in London: New Book Looks Into Internationalism of Ambedkarite Politics

Some of the very first Dalit immigrants to the UK arrived as economic migrants in the 1950s, and Punjab remained the most critical region for the Dalit diaspora to the UK. The British Nationality Act 1948 Act, which granted Commonwealth people unfettered access to Britain, made overseas travel of Dalits from Punjab easier and more appealing, at least in the beginning.

“As Dalit populations from India immigrated to Britain and their families followed them, some turned to civic activism and social justice,” remembers Dass, who at the age of eight migrated from Punjab to the UK, along with her Punjabi Dalit family.