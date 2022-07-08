Amazon's Indian American Chief Medical Officer Tapped For Senior Adviser Role

Vin Gupta, Renowned Pulmonologist and Amazon's Chief Medical Officer of new products.
Indian American Vin Gupta, MD, who is currently Amazon's Chief Medical Officer for new products, is in line to become United States' Food and Drug Administration's principal medical adviser, as reported by Politico on 5 July.
As the national authority on food and drugs continues its search for a new senior adviser in order to enhance its public communications, Dr. Gupta who is a pulmonologist and has made frequent appearances on MSNBC and NBC TV news channels, is the top contender for the prestigious role.
Dr. Gupta, if chosen for the new role of principal medical adviser at FDA, would be the one responsible for managing the agency's communications strategy. He would also serve as FDA's public face on high-profile issues.
Currently, Dr. Gupta serves as Amazon's Chief Medical Officer for new products, a role he has fulfilled since February 2022. He was also one of the health experts who have been advising US President Joe Biden during his presidential campaign and helping him navigate through the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Gupta is expected to bolster trust in the agency's health recommendations in his new role. He would also manage an array of responsibilities ranging from the agency's COVID-19 response to its "aggressive crackdown" on nicotine and vaping.
The search for FDA's top adviser has become essential to its role while carrying out simultaneous efforts to battle the pandemic, assuage the shortage of baby formula and protect abortion rights in light of the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.
Dr. Gupta will be serving as a top adviser to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf. As the retirement of Janet Woodcock, Principal Deputy Commissioner, FDA, draws nearer, the role of the Senior Medical Adviser could also evolve.
FDA's move to bring in media-savvy Dr. Gupta in light of the recent public messaging issues could be a way to bolster up the agency's communication strategy and public messaging system, according to Politico.
(With inputs from Politico and Becker's Hospital Review)
