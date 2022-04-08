Akshata Murthy's Non-Dom Status and How it Might Harm Rishi Sunak Politically

Arguably the most prominent desi power couple in the world right now, British government's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and businessperson Akshata Murthy are in the spotlight – but not for the right reasons.

It was revealed earlier this week that Akshata Murthy, Sunak's wife, holds a non-domiciled (non-dom hereafter) status in the country.

Murthy is the daughter of Indian billionaire businessperson NR Narayana Murthy, who is the founder of Infosys, one of India's largest IT companies.