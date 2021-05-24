‘UN Leadership is a Failure’: Sec-Gen Candidate Akanksha Arora

"For 75 years, we have given the role of Secretary-General to one profile – all men, all older, all in politics and diplomacy. Where are we today? What results are we proud of," asks Akanksha Arora, the 34-year-old candidate for UN Secretary General.

Arora publicly announced her unprecedented campaign to run for Secretary-General on 9 February 2021, becoming the youngest and only contender challenging incumbent Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as the UN holds elections for the top post this year.

"My decision to run is to bring that new perspective, bring that missing link of a gender that has not been considered and a generation that is ready and prepared to take up the task," she tells The Quint, talking about why millennials must lead international organisations like the UN.

Arora was born in India and spent a few years in the country before moving with her parents to Saudi Arabia and later settling in Canada. She was hired by the current Secretary-General António Guterres to serve on the UN’s financial reforms in 2017. Prior to that she was a manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Toronto and the youngest audit professor at University of Toronto at the age of 28, teaching audit at the master’s level.

Besides climate change, education, and technology, her top-most priority in the list of global challenges is the refugee crisis, which she aims to tackle in time. If elected, she will be the first and the youngest woman to lead the UN.