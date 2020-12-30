India-Born Aisha Shah Bags Sr Position in Biden’s Digital Team

On Monday, 28 December, President-elect Joe Biden, who is all set to take office coming 20 January 2021, announced the members that would make up his Digital Strategy team at the White House Office.

“In addition to amplifying and engaging users online through traditional measures, the White House Office of Digital Strategy will develop partnerships that are focused on extending the president-elect’s reach beyond his own social platforms,” said the transition team.

Named Partnerships Manager is India-born Aisha Shah, as she had previously served as a Digital Partnerships Manager on the Biden-Harris Campaign.