'Ahimsa': An Expert Explains the Indian American's Lack of Fervour for Guns

When asked about the role of the Second Amendment in the abetment of shootings, like the one that occurred in Brooklyn, Giridharadas compared the First Amendment to the Second Amendment and pointed out contradictions in what they propose.

"Think about the First Amendment – freedom of speech and expression, freedom of the press, assembly, etc – and then you have the Second Amendment that gives you the right to bear firearms. The irony is that the Second Amendment, more often than not, takes away the First Amendment. The latter is basically your right to life, while the former can just lead to situations where you lose your life."