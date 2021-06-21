‘Seen The Misogynist Male Plenty’: Actor & Filmmaker Lakshmi Devy

Multi-layered actually. It started off on a personal note, because I had an ex-boyfriend who just wouldn't pick up the phone. So, one day I thought that you say all these things, you don't pick up the phone, what if something serious were to happen and you didn't pick up the phone! Right? So it was that simplistic thought that kind of spiralled into you know...the storyteller in me, made it spiral into different things. I like writing things that people can really relate to. So this not picking up the phone, whether it's a man or a woman...there are just people like that, you know, who don't respond for the most part. I saw that it was so common. It prevailed all the time, and I'm like 'you know what? I want to talk about that'. Like when you just take people for granted, you see people pick up the phone, and other people they don’t answer.

You know, there are two types of individuals. One who sees his mother calling and doesn’t answer the phone, and the other who sees his mother calling and immediately answers the phone. So that was an interesting quotient to me...picking up the phone. But then another thing was you know, with what I have seen around here and our safety issues...the amount of assault of varying degrees that we always have to deal with and it's everyday...it's all day everyday and I wanted to be able to talk about that and about the different aspects that are involved in that, the honour quotient of course....and I wanted to make a film that people wouldn't be able to deny. Because, now we have so much of media, we read about the rape and assault cases every day. So, I ended up seeing a lot of people on social media who'd check these reports and say 'oh not again' and 'I don't want these negative vibes' and I'd think man, negatives vibes? This is life. But it's so much that people wouldn't even want to look at it. And it was easy enough for them to close their eyes and ignore as if nothing happened. So I wanted to make a film where no matter how many times you close your eyes or cover your ears, it's still there.