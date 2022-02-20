3 Canada Colleges Shut Down: Indian High Commission Issues Advisory for Students

Students protesting against the closure of three colleges in Quebec, Canada.
(Photo Courtesy: Nisha Rani, Altered by Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
The High Commission of India in Ottawa on Friday, 18 February, issued an advisory for Indian students affected by the abrupt closure of three colleges in the Quebec province of Canada.
"The High Commission has been in close contact with the federal government of Canada, the provincial government of Quebec province as well as elected Canadian representatives from the Indian community to provide support to the affected students and for the resolution of this issue," read the advisory issued by the High Commission.
It further said that the provincial government of Quebec had advised that the affected students may directly contact the institutions where they are registered, and in the event that they find any difficulty in reimbursement of their fees or transfer of fees, they may file a complaint with Ministry of Higher Education, Government of Quebec.
As many as 2,000 students have been left in uncertainty regarding their degrees and fees following the closure of the three colleges – M College in Montreal, CED College in Sherbrooke and CCSQ College in Longueil – all run by Rising Phoenix International Inc. The colleges have reportedly filed for creditor protection, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for their financial troubles.
"Should they require any immediate assistance, students from India, currently in Canada, affected by the closure of the three aforementioned colleges, may approach the Education Wing of the High Commission of India in Ottawa (https://www.hciottawa.gov.in/) by addressing an email to – inf.ottawa@mea.gov.in or the Consulate General of India in Toronto (https://www.cgitoronto.gov.in/) by addressing an email to com.toronto@mea.gov.in," read the advisory.
It further asked students planning for education in Canada to be cautious.
"Students from India planning higher studies in Canada are again advised to make thorough checks of the credentials and standing of the institution where they are seeking admission before making any payments to such institutions," it said.
Students from India in Canada or those planning to travel to Canada are advised to register online with their nearest Indian Mission or Post on the MADAD portal at the following link - https://madad.gov.in/ to enable dissemination of information and coordination during a disaster, emergency or other crises, the advisory further said.
Students of the aforementioned colleges were reportedly asked to pay pending fees (Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17.7 lakh) in advance, right before the colleges closed for winter vacations on 30 November. Some couldn't pay the hefty fees. When students returned on 10 January, the colleges were shut.
International students, many of them hailing from Punjab, have since been protesting against the abrupt closure of the colleges.
Students allege that the college administrations are refusing to refund the tuition fees that they were made to pay just before the closure was announced.
