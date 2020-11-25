‘Brown Book 2.0’ – A Directory For Desi-American Politicos

Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Dr Ami Bera and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal who have been re-elected to the US House of Representatives in 2020.

Are you an Indian-American seeking public office, looking to run for government in the United States? The Indian-American Impact Fund has got you covered with its 'Brown Book 2.0'. “It’s official — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are on their way to the White House, and the Indian American community played a critical role in getting them there,” IMPACT said in a statement. “Now it’s time to get to work", it said speaking to aspiring Desi politicos.

“As the presidential transition process is ramping up, there will be job openings across federal, state, and local governments,” wrote Neil Makhija, Executive Director of IMPACT. “Now it’s time to get to work. If you or someone you know aspires to serve in the government next year, sign up for the Brown Book 2.0 and get noticed.” All interested candidates will have their resumes included in the 'Brown Book', allowing them visibility and a platform for referrals into Congress and local government. In addition, individuals with extensive government and political experience will help review, sort, and index resumes by job and expertise, and offer candidates feedback on the process.

“At a time when our values are under attack by xenophobic rhetoric and regressive policies, it is more critical than ever that Indian Americans ally with other communities of colour to build and wield political power to fight back,” Makhija wrote. Indian-Americans have been underrepresented in shaping public policy, including elected office from state capitols to the US Congress, Makhija stated. “As a result, our community often goes unrecognised in the halls of power," and written out of relevant rulings.