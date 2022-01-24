'They Want Freedom to Be Casteist': CSU Faculty's Oppn to Anti-Caste Move Panned

After California State University decided to add caste to its policies pertaining to anti-discrimination, more than 80 faculty members of the same sent a letter to the CSU Board of Trustees in opposition to the modification in policy.

Additionally, lawyers at the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) – Suhag Shukla, Samir Kalra, and Nikhil Joshi – sent a letter to the Board of Trustees and the Chancellor among other institutional offices "to convey urgent concerns about the addition of 'caste' as a specific category" in the university's modified anti-discrimination policy.

The HAF "is an educational and advocacy organisation established in 2003" that, according to its website, "focuses on educating the public about Hindus and Hinduism and advocating for policies and practices that ensure the well-being of all people and the planet."

Several Twitter users, meanwhile, ridiculed the opposition's claim that the addition of caste in itself was discriminatory.