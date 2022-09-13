4-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Girl Dies After Being Left Alone in a School Bus in Qatar

In a distressing incident, four-year-old Minsa Mariam Jacob was found dead inside her school bus in Qatar on Sunday, 11 September, on her birthday.

Minsa was studying in kindergarten in Wakra, and was left alone in a locked school bus for over four hours, according to the Gulf Times.

Reports also state that Minsa is the second daughter of the couple Abilash Chacko and Soumya, who hail from Kerala.

Speaking to Asianet News, the child’s relative in Chingavanam of Kottayam said that she had gone to school on Sunday morning. “However, she fell asleep and no one noticed. The vehicle was left behind and she got stuck inside it in high heat,” he said.