Over 2.25 Lakh Indians Renounced Citizenship in 2022, Highest Since 2011: MEA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament on Thursday, 9 February, that over 2.25 lakh Indians has renounced their citizenship, the highest figure since 2011.

He added that the lowest number was seen in 2020, when close to 85,000 people renounced their Indian citizenship.

How many Indians have renounced their citizenship?: A break-up of data from Parliament on the number of Indians giving up their citizenships says:

2015: 1,31,489 2016

2016: 1,41,603

2017: 1,33,049

2018: 1,34,561

2019: 1,44,017

2020: 85,256

2021: 1,63,370

2022: 2,25,620

Where did they go?: The ministry said that Indians who got rid of their Indian citizenship over the last three years have taken up the citizenship in over 130 countries, including Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Iran, Pakistan, USA, UAE, China, Canada, UK, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Belarus, Belize, Panama, and Ukraine.