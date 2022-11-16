Watch How World’s Population Rose From 3 Billion in 1960 to 8 Billion in 2022

With the global population now over 8 billion people, we take a look at how the population of the world has grown over the decades.
(Photo: The Quint)
With the global population now over 8 billion people, we trace how the population of the world has grown over the decades.
Watch how the gap between the populations of China 🇨🇳 and India 🇮🇳 keeps reducing - from China being ahead of India by 29.3 billion people in 1975 to just 15.6 billion people in 2005, and then to a mere 1.9 billion in 2021.
India is poised to overtake China soon and become the most populous country in the world.
(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn't loaded yet.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)