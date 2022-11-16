Watch How World’s Population Rose From 3 Billion in 1960 to 8 Billion in 2022

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019The quint lab  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Watch How World’s Population Rose From 3 Billion in 1960 to 8 Billion in 2022

Through this interactive, take a look at the 10 most populous countries of the world for every year since 1960.
With the global population now over 8 billion people, we take a look at how the population of the world has grown over the decades.

(Photo: The Quint)

With the global population now over 8 billion people, we trace how the population of the world has grown over the decades.

Through this interactive visualisation of country-wise population data, take a look at the 10 most populous countries of the world for every year since 1960.

Watch how the gap between the populations of China 🇨🇳 and India 🇮🇳 keeps reducing - from China being ahead of India by 29.3 billion people in 1975 to just 15.6 billion people in 2005, and then to a mere 1.9 billion in 2021.

India is poised to overtake China soon and become the most populous country in the world.

(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn't loaded yet.)

