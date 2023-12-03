From 2018 to 2023: Check How BRS Lost Grounds to Congress in Telangana Elections

Facing defeats in rest of the three states in these elections, Telangana is the only saving face for Congress.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has lost the control of Telangana as the grand-old party is set to form its government in the second state in the south.

Check out how this changed the political map of Telangana from 2018, where BRS was the largest party with a wide margin, to the 2023 results where it has lost significant ground to the Congress. Even the BJP has made gains.