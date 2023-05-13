BJP Loses South Stronghold: Watch How Map of Karnataka Changed From 2018 to 2023

The Congress is all set to come to power in Karnataka. It has comfortably crossed the halfway mark, as per trends in the elections to the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly.

This has changed the political map of Karnataka. Watch the difference between the 2018 election when the BJP was the single-largest party, to the 2023 leads/results where Congress has crossed the majority mark with ease and put the brakes on the BJP's double-engine sarkar.