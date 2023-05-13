BJP Loses South Stronghold: Watch How Map of Karnataka Changed From 2018 to 2023

Here's how the map of Karnataka has changed from 2018 to 2023.
The Congress is all set to come to power in Karnataka. It has comfortably crossed the halfway mark, as per trends in the elections to the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly.
This has changed the political map of Karnataka. Watch the difference between the 2018 election when the BJP was the single-largest party, to the 2023 leads/results where Congress has crossed the majority mark with ease and put the brakes on the BJP's double-engine sarkar.
Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar is leading from the Kanakpura seat.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leading from his seat Shiggaon, early trends show.
Former Karnataka deputy chief minister, who had crossed over to the Congress after the BJP denied him a ticket from Athani, is now leading from the seat.
Congress leader and son of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank Kharge, is leading from Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district.
The Congress has asked all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru today, with leads showing the party's dominance in the election results.
The election had witnessed a high-octane battle between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Janata Dal (Secular).
