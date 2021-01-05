Xiaomi Launches Mi10i with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi launched its new flagship smartphone in its Mi 10 lineup -the Xiaomi Mi 10i on Tuesday, 5 January. The new 5G device was launched online on social media handles of Mi India and is available for sale on Amazon India starting 7 January.
The new Mi 10i comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, Advanced Qualcomm® Kryo™ 570 cores and X52 5G modem connectivity. It is powered by a 4,820mAh battery and 33W fast charging. It comes with 6.67-inch DotDisplay and 2400 x 1080 FHD+ resolution, NTSC 84% and 1500:1 contrast ratio.
The Xiaomi Mi10i comes with four rear cameras, 108MP main camera with Samsung HM2 sensor, 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 large aperture, 2MP macro and 2MP depth camera. It supports 4K video recording at 30fps and slow motion video recording at 720P(120 fps/ 240 fps/ 960fps) and 1080P(120fps) . There is a 16MP selfie camera at the front with 2.45 aperture.
Mi 10i is priced at Rs 20,999 for 6GB+64GB variant, Rs 21,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 23,999 for 8GB+128GB variant. The phone will be available exclusively on Amazon for Prime Members starting 12 pm on 7 January 2020. For non-Amazon Prime members, the sale will start on 8 January.
The device will come in three different color variants- Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue and Midnight Black.
Published: 05 Jan 2021,05:40 PM IST