Xiaomi Launches Mi10i with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

The Xiaomi Mi10i comes with four rear cameras, 108MP main camera with Samsung HM2 sensor, 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 large aperture, 2MP macro and 2MP depth camera. It supports 4K video recording at 30fps and slow motion video recording at 720P(120 fps/ 240 fps/ 960fps) and 1080P(120fps) . There is a 16MP selfie camera at the front with 2.45 aperture.