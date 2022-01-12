Xiaomi 11T Pro Sale via Amazon Confirmed in India Ahead of Launch on 19 January

Xiaomi 11T pro to go on sale in India on Amazon ahead of its 19 January 2022 launch.
(Photo: Twitter)
It has been confirmed that the online sale of the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India shall take place through Amazon, ahead of its official launch in India on 19 January 2022.
While Xiaomi has not revealed the detailed specifications of the Indian variant of the 11T pro, we can expect it to have similar features as that of its European variant that was released in 2021.
Coming back to the online sale, customers must note that Amazon has created a specific web page to officially tease the availability of the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India.
While customers can also purchase the smartphone offline via official Mi stores and via Xiaomi's own website - Mi.com, the deals on Amazon India will be worth checking out.
Additionally, if customers visit Amazon's official page, they will notice that the design of the Xiaomi 11T Pro along with its key specifications are also displayed.
The Xiaomi 11T Pro was previously launched in Europe in September 2021. Some of they key specifications of the European model are as follows-
A 6.67 inch flat AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM.
The phone also features a triple rear camera setup, with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, the 11T pro has a 16 megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front as well.
In addition to this, the smartphone also gas a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W.
As for the Indian version, from the teasers on Amazon, we can expect the Xiaomi 11T Pro to feature a 120Hz true 10-bit AMOLED display with 1.07 billion colours and Dolby Vision support. Besides this, we can make out a a hole punch display design and a triple rear camera setup. Lastly,customers can also expect the 11 T pro to have a list of global 5G bands.
For more updates on the Xiaomi 11T pro 5g, stay tuned to the Quint.
