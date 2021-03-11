Will iPhones Get Periscopic Telephoto Lens Soon?

While most of the rumours on iPhone are currently focussed on iPhone 13 devices, Apple fans may face some disappointment because a new research note has suggested that iPhones will not have ‘periscope telephoto lens’ until 2023.

This has been revealed by TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a well respected analyst with a superb track record for Apple information.

According to a report by MacRumours, the analyst had earlier speculated that the tech giant could move towards periscope camera for its iPhone flagship devices by 2022.

Earlier, Kuo had also mentioned that Apple could partner with China’s Sunny Optical and Semco Limited for production of these ‘periscope lenses’