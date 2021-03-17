Why Are Investors Choosing Other Cryptocurrencies Over Bitcoin?

Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies, which use strong cryptography to secure online transactions. There are various types of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stellar, Ripple and many more.

These digital currencies are developed with mining techniques. This process involves solving complex mathematical problems.

Currently, other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, have very limited use as a means of trading but given the future prospects in terms of investment, investors are showing great confidence in cryptocurrencies.