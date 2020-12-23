WhatsApp Update: Missed Group Calls, Paste Multiple Images & More

WhatsApp will soon allow you to join group calls that you might have missed. Which means, the next time someone invites you to join a group call, and you are unable to join in at that moment, you will be able to join the next time you open WhatsApp, if the call hasn’t ended.

The same feature was spotted on Android in October 2020 and now, WhatsApp is testing it for iOS users. The Android and iOS beta testers will be able to access the feature.