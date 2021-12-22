WhatsApp Two-Step Verification: How To Set Up on Android and iPhone

On Android, open WhatsApp and select Settings from the three-dot menu. On an iPhone, go to the Settings tab and tap on it.

Your account should be selected.

You will notice that the two-step verification option is provided as one of the options under this section.

When you select it, WhatsApp will explain how the system works before giving you the choice to 'Enable' it. Once you are satisfied, click on enable.

Next, you will be required to create a six-digit code that you will need to input every time you use WhatsApp.

Once your code is created, you will also be given the chance to input your email address. This is your safety net because in case you forget your six-digit code, this is the only method for account recovery.