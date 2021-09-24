WhatsApp Payments May Soon Come With the New 'Cashback' Feature: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new 'cashback' feature for WhatsApp payments. With this new feature, the users are likely to get a cashback from WhatsApp within 48 hours of their payment, reported WABeta.

America based-instant messenger is planning to introduce the new cashback feature to boost the usage of its digital payment platform, WhatsApp Payments. However, there is no official information provided by the company about this new feature.

WABeta further stated that it is not yet clear if all users will be able to receive the cashback, or the feature will be introduced only to users that have never sent a payment using WhatsApp.