WhatsApp Payments May Soon Come With the New 'Cashback' Feature: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new 'cashback' feature for WhatsApp payments. With this new feature, the users are likely to get a cashback from WhatsApp within 48 hours of their payment, reported WABeta.
America based-instant messenger is planning to introduce the new cashback feature to boost the usage of its digital payment platform, WhatsApp Payments. However, there is no official information provided by the company about this new feature.
WABeta further stated that it is not yet clear if all users will be able to receive the cashback, or the feature will be introduced only to users that have never sent a payment using WhatsApp.
WABeta has also released a screenshot of the new feature.
WhatsApp likely to introduce a new cashback feature.
More information about the feature, which is still under development, is likely to be revealed during the official announcement.
Last month, WhatsApp Payments also launched the ‘Payments Backgrounds' feature. "With Payments Backgrounds, our effort is to bring excitement to everyday payments through WhatsApp and enable our users to express themselves if they wish, through a range of emotive themes denoting celebrations, affection, warmth or fun," said Manesh Mahatme, Director of WhatsApp Payments.
