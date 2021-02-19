WhatsApp New Privacy Policy Plan: New Changes and Deadline

In a statement, WhatsApp has claimed that its competitors try to get away with claiming that they don’t see people’s messages without offering end-to-end encryption model. “ We understand some people may check out other apps to see what they have to offer. We’ve seen some of our competitors try to get away with claiming they can’t see people’s messages — if an app doesn’t offer end-to-end encryption by default that means they can read your messages. Other apps say they’re better because they know even less information than WhatsApp,” read a statement by WhatsApp.



“We believe people are looking for apps to be both reliable and safe, even if that requires WhatsApp having some limited data. We strive to be thoughtful on the decisions we make and we’ll continue to develop new ways of meeting these responsibilities with less information, not more,” the statement added.