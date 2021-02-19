WhatsApp New Privacy Policy Plan: New Changes and Deadline

Instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has revealed its new plan of a campaign to curb misinformation around its updated controversial privacy policies, which faced backlash from millions of its users.
Millions of WhatsApp users chose to switch to other alternatives. Due to which, the messaging platform then decided to delay its privacy policy update until 15 May 2021.
In an effort to bust all myths around the new policy, WhatsApp has shared its updated plans where it will ask its users to review the privacy policy.
WhatsApp Spokesperson in a statement informed, that the platform will now use ‘status’ feature to inform its users about the updated privacy policy. Here are some other updates:
In a statement, WhatsApp has claimed that its competitors try to get away with claiming that they don’t see people’s messages without offering end-to-end encryption model. “ We understand some people may check out other apps to see what they have to offer. We’ve seen some of our competitors try to get away with claiming they can’t see people’s messages — if an app doesn’t offer end-to-end encryption by default that means they can read your messages. Other apps say they’re better because they know even less information than WhatsApp,” read a statement by WhatsApp.
“We believe people are looking for apps to be both reliable and safe, even if that requires WhatsApp having some limited data. We strive to be thoughtful on the decisions we make and we’ll continue to develop new ways of meeting these responsibilities with less information, not more,” the statement added.
While WhatsApp has released its new plan to curb misinformation, this does not mean that the date for accepting privacy policy has been pushed. Users will have to accept the privacy policy by latest May 15, failing to do which will force WhatsApp to stop its users from using its services.
