WhatsApp Launches One-to-One Video & Voice Calls on Desktop App

WhatsApp announced on Thursday, 4 March, that users will now be able to make one-to-one voice and video calls on the messaging platform’s desktop app. Till now, the feature was only available on smartphones.

Emphasising that all calls, whether on smartphones or desktops, are end-to-end encrypted, WhatsApp said it is starting only with one-to-one calls for now and will expand this feature to include group voice and video calls in the future.