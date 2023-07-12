Leading the Tech Revolution: Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2023 as per WEF

Revolutionizing the Future: Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2023 Unveiled
Last month, in June, The World Economic Forum (WEF) released its annual list of top 10 emerging technologies that are poised to have the most positive impact on society in the next 3-5 years. These technologies have the potential to revolutionize various industries and improve our lives in many ways. In this article, we will take a closer look at each of these technologies and highlight some of the companies that are doing interesting work in these fields.
These are batteries that can bend and stretch without losing their functionality. They can be used in wearable devices and other applications where traditional rigid batteries are not suitable. Companies such as Panasonic, Samsung SDI and LG Chem are working on developing flexible batteries.
This technology uses machine learning algorithms to generate new data that is similar to a given dataset. It can be used for a wide range of applications, including creating realistic images and videos, generating music and even designing new drugs. Companies such as OpenAI, DeepMind, Adobe, NVidia are leading the way in generative AI research.
This refers to alternative fuels that can be used in aircrafts to reduce their carbon footprint. These fuels are made from renewable sources such as waste biomass and can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional jet fuel. Companies such as Neste, World Energy and Alder Fuels are working on developing sustainable aviation fuel.
Phages are viruses that infect bacteria. Designer phages are genetically engineered to target specific bacteria, making them a promising alternative to antibiotics in the fight against drug-resistant infections. Companies such as Adaptive Phage Therapeutics and Affinity Bio are working on developing designer phages.
The metaverse is a virtual world where users can interact with each other in real-time using avatars. It has the potential to revolutionize mental health treatment by providing a safe and immersive environment for therapy and support. Companies such as Mind-Easy, MyndVR and Tripp VR are working on developing mental health applications for the metaverse.
These are small sensors that can be attached to plants to monitor their health and growth. They can provide farmers with real-time data on their crops, helping them make informed decisions about irrigation, fertilization and pest control. Iowa State University and EnGeniousAg are independently working on graphene-based plant sensors and in-field nitrogen sensors respectively.
This technology combines imaging and molecular analysis to map the distribution of molecules within cells and tissues. It has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of diseases and help develop new treatments. Fluidigm Corporation, 10x Genomics, Inc. and Bruker are just a few names doing interesting work in this field.
These are electronic devices that can be implanted in the brain to monitor and stimulate neural activity. They are flexible and can conform to the shape of the brain, making them less invasive than traditional rigid implants. This technology is being pushed by Meta and Neuralink, but the kind of invasive methods it proposes, getting something ready for humans could be tricky in the immediate future due to regulations. Prof. Mikhail Shapiro's group at Caltech has been working on combining mechanical, electrical, materials, and bio-engineering toolkits towards designing minimally invasive technologies for neuromodulation.
This refers to the development of energy-efficient computers and data centers that minimize their environmental impact. It includes the use of renewable energy sources, efficient cooling systems and sustainable materials. While companies such an Apple and Lenovo have made significant sustainable efforts in both products to packaging, there are newer names like Framework, which is questioning the whole use-and-throw approach plaguing the tech hardware industry. Framework has been selling modular and DIY laptops so that more users can adopt the sustainable computing lifestyle.
This technology uses artificial intelligence to improve healthcare delivery. It includes the use of machine learning algorithms to analyze medical data, predict patient outcomes and assist doctors in making diagnoses. There are many companies doing cutting-edge work in this field: DeepMind is working on developing AI algorithms that can help doctors diagnose eye diseases, CloudMedx uses AI to help healthcare providers identify patients who are at risk of developing chronic diseases, Corti uses AI to help emergency medical services (EMS) personnel diagnose heart attacks over the phone.
These emerging technologies have the potential to positively impact society in the next 3-5 years by revolutionizing various industries and improving our lives in many ways. From sustainable energy sources to advanced healthcare solutions, the future looks bright with these innovations.
