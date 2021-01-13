Vivo Y12s Launched in India: Check Price & Other Specifications

Vivo on Tuesday, 12 January, launched its new budget smartphone 'Vivo Y12s' with a 5000 mAh battery in India at Rs 9,990 for a 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant.
It offers a side fingerprint scanner with the power button to easily unlock and power-on the device at the same time.
The device is powered by the Helio P35 processor and comes with the latest FunTouch OS 11 based on the latest Android 10.
The phone is equipped with a dual rear rectangular camera setup of 13MP with an f/2.2 aperture and 2MP with an f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video chats.
The smartphone is available for purchase in two color options – phantom black and glacier blue on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and across all partner retail stores.
It features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display with HD+ (1600X720) resolution, providing a seamless experience for both videos and games.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined