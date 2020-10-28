Watch: US Senate Committee Grills Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs

Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey will testify on content moderation policies on their platforms. Sushovan Sircar Six days before the Presidential election, on Wednesday 28 October, the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter will testify before the US Congress on a range of issues related to moderation of content on social media platforms. | (image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint) Tech and Auto Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey will testify on content moderation policies on their platforms.

Six days before the Presidential election, the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter are testifying before the US Congress on Wednesday, 28 October, on a range of “bad behaviour” issues related to moderation of content on social media platforms. The hearing commenced at 7:30 pm IST.

Dorsey Opens Hearing, Gives His Testimony

Speaking at the hearing, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that Section 230 gave internet services two important tools. “The first provides immunity from liability for user’s content. The second provides 'Good Samaritan' protections for content moderation and removal, even of constitutionally protected speech, as long as it’s done 'in good faith,’” Dorsey said. He went on to say that there are three solutions he would propose to address the concerns raised, all focused on services that decide to moderate or remove content. “They could be expansions to Section 230, new legislative frameworks, or a commitment to industry wide self-regulation best practices,” Dorsey said. The first is requiring a service’s moderation process to be published, Dorsey said, while the second is requiring a straightforward process to appeal decisions made by humans or algorithms. The third solution suggested by Dorsey was building a button to turn off home timeline algorithms, which would allow more transparency in understanding how these show what they do.

Three months after a marathon five-hour antitrust hearing held by the House Judiciary Committee, featuring the heads of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook in July, the Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey in what has shaped up as the second major grilling of Big Tech in 2020.

The hearing will focus on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a legal shield that protects intermediaries like social media platforms from legal liability for the content created or posted by users. This allows platforms leeway to take down content and moderate it as per their own internal policies.

Expect a heated and volatile grilling once again on Wednesday evening as both Republican and Democrat members on the Committee will be questioning the CEOs on topics ranging from online censorship of right-wing content, the propagation of misinformation, content moderation policies, data privacy and media consolidation.

The mood of the Senate Commerce Committee, chaired by a Republican senator, can be gauged from the title of the hearing: “Does Section 230’s Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?” Section 230 has emerged as an explosive political and legal issue since the US Presidential Election in 2016 and has intensified further since Donald Trump assumed presidency. The legislation, which provides Internet companies immunity from lawsuits for posts, has seen growing outcry from Republican politicians who want it to be applied narrowly.

President Donald Trump himself has, on several occasions, lashed out against social media platforms for censoring his posts and tweets.