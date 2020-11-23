Twitter, Facebook to Handover POTUS Handles to Biden on 20 Jan

The POTUS US government Twitter account currently has more than 32.8 million followers.

Tech giants Twitter and Facebook have announced that they will handover the @POTUS (President of the United States) social media handles to US President-elect Joe Biden after he is inaugurated on 20 January 2021, regardless of whether incumbent leader Donald Trump concedes before that.

The POTUS US government account currently has more than 32.8 million followers. The current tweets posted during the Trump administration will be archived, and the account will be reset to zero tweets.

In a statement to The Hill news website, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed on Friday that the tech giant is "actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on 20 January, 2021", which also includes @WHITEHOUSE, @VP, @FLOTUS, and a number of other official accounts.