Top 5 Smartphones Releasing in October 2020, Check Details Below 

"Techtember" has officially started with many top smartphone brands launching their premium phones from October.

September-December, known in the tech circles as 'Techtember', is all set to begin with major smartphone brands like Apple, Google, OnePlus and Samsung releasing their top-end phones starting October. This year, with major production delays for all major brands due to the COVID-19 pandemic, release of the top-end phones have been moved to October. Even the new iPhone 12 release was impacted due to productions halts. Here is compilation of the top 5 phones set to released in India in October 2020:

Apple iPhone 12

Image used for representation only.

Apple is expected to launch four new devices under the iPhone 12 series soon and keeping the price of 5G-compatible iPhone 12 the same as last year’s model appears impossible owing to the increased Bill of Material cost which has increased by $50 this year. To save some cost, the company won't be including a charger or wired earphones in the box. It may sell the 20W charger separately, reports GizmoChina.

Google Pixel 4A

Google Pixel 4a.

Google on Monday, 3 August, introduced the new affordable smartphone Pixel 4a starting at $349 for the lone 6GB+128GB model in the US that will arrive in India in October. The company said it will reveal the price for the Indian market closer to its launch, which will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

OnePlus 8T

The overall design of the OnePlus 8T will be similar to the OnePlus 8 launched earlier this year.

Specs regarding the refreshed successor to the OnePlus 8 have in up in the air for a few months. Despite the current anti-China sentiment, people have not stopped buying Chinese brand smartphones, especially the OnePlus 8 series that recently sold out its first batch. According to 91 mobiles, the OnePlus 8T is rumoured to host a Octa Core 2,84 Gz punch-hole display, Adreno 650 graphics, a Snapdragon 865 chipset and an aspect ration of 20:9. The 8T will also support 5G, a 4,500 mAh battery and a quad display rear camera- 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2MP.

Samsung Galaxy F41

Samsung Galaxy F41 representational image.

The South-Korean smartphone giant has dominated the budget smartphone market in India and is introducing its new F series line with the Samsung Galaxy F41. According to 91 mobiles, the phones will have a 6.4 inches Super AMOLED display, a 6,000 Maha batter, 6 GB ram and triple rear camera setup: 64 MP+ 8MP + 5PM. The phone is expected to be priced around the Rs 16,000 mark. The phone will be officially sold on Flipkart and the sale will began from 5:30 PM on 8 October.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Representational image of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi has kept the specifications of the Redmi Note 10 Pro under wraps so far with most details based on speculation of experts. The phone is expected to be launched in October and priced at Rs 17,000. According to 91 mobiles, the phone will host a 6.57 inch screen, a 4,520 mAh battery, 4 GB RAM and an Octa core processor. The device is also rumoured to support 5G.