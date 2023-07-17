A Complete Breakdown of What Makes Nothing Phone 2 Better Than Its Predecessor

Tech co-founder Carl Pei launched Nothing Phone (1) back in 2022 and brought a much-needed excitement to the increasingly identical world of smartphones. Creatively named Nothing Phone, the first series of phones created a certain niche for the brand among the consumer circles.

Now exactly a year later, the smartphone manufacturer has unveiled the successor to Nothing Phone (1): Nothing Phone (2). Since there’s a lot of curiosity and anticipation among the masses to know about the differences between Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2), we’ve detailed out every aspect of the Nothing Phone (2) in comparison to its predecessor in this article.