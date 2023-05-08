Wordle Answer 689: Check Hints, Clues and Solution for 9 May 2023

Check out the Wordle Answer Today for the 689 level on Tuesday, 9 May 2023.
Get ready to solve Wordle 689 of the day today, on Tuesday, 9 May 2023 with the help of hints and clues that we have put together for you. Wordle is an online web-based word puzzle game that is quite popular across the globe. The online word game was created by Josh Wardle and is now owned and managed by the New York Times. The puzzles are updated on their official website for regular players who like to solve them.
It is time to solve Wordle 689 word of the day today, on Tuesday, 9 May 2023. The word is so easy that it can confuse you. The term is common making it easier for the players to guess. We are here to help you out with the puzzle.
Wordle is widely known for tricking players with difficult terms so they have to be careful while guessing them. It is not easy to guess the terms every day without help.
However, the term on Tuesday is so easy that players will not need much help. We will state a few hints that will make it easier for you to guess and get the score.
Wordle 689 hints and clues for Tuesday, 9 May 2023 are stated here for our readers who are playing the game today:
The word of the day starts with the letter C.
The Word of the day is a noun and an adjective.
The word for today has three vowels.
The answer for Tuesday ends with A.
The word is so simple that we cannot state any more hints otherwise it will spoil the suspense.
Congratulations to everyone who got the score. The ones who play the game regularly know that the word on Tuesday was quite simple compared to the other days.
Wordle 689 solution for today, Tuesday, 9 May 2023, is stated below for our readers:
COCOA
Come back tomorrow to know the hints and clues if you get stuck while solving the puzzle.
