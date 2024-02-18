Wordle 974 Answer for 18 February 2024: Hints & Clues To Guess Word of the Day

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wordle 974 Answer for 18 February 2024: Hints & Clues To Guess Word of the Day

Wordle 974 Answer for Sunday, 18 February 2024
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

Wordle 974 Answer for 18 February 2024. Hints and Clues to guess the solution.

(Photo: The Quint)

Wordle is a renowned word puzzle game developed by Josh Wardle and owned by The New York Times. Players have to guess a five letter answer in just six attempts, failing to do so will break the winning streak, and the player will lose. Wordle answers are often tricky to predict, and today is no different. However, our online hints and clues will not only help you in guessing the word of the day correctly, but you will also earn a daily score.

Let us crack today's Wordle 974 Answer for Sunday, 18 February 2024 by finding the solution. Wordle is an amazing game and is played by millions of users worldwide. If you are a puzzle lover, then you will definitely enjoy playing daily Wordle.

Wordle 974: Hints and Clues To Find Answer

Follow below hints and clues to guess Wordle 974 for Sunday, 18 February 2024.

  • The answer starts with the letter 'R'.

  • The answer ends with the letter 'E'.

  • There are two vowels 'I' and 'E' in today's Wordle answer.

  • There is no repeated letter in Wordle 974 answer.

Wordle 974 Answer for Sunday

Players who could not guess the Wordle answer today must not feel disappointed because we will reveal it to them so that they don't miss the winning streak. The answer of Wordle 974 for Sunday, 18 February 2024 is:

RIDGE

