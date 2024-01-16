Wordle 941 Answer 16 January: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day Today

Wordle 941 answer: Hints and clues to guess word of the day easily.
Are you excited to find the Wordle 934 answer for Tuesday, 16 January 2024? If yes, read the article till the end. Players who are playing the Wordle game for the first time must know that they have to guess a five-letter word of the day within six attempts. If you fail to find the answer, you will not earn a score and will end up losing the winning streak.
Wordle is a web puzzle played by millions of users worldwide. The game was developed by Josh Wardle and is owned by The New York Times. Tuesday's Wordle answer is not a difficult term; however, it may be a little tricky to predict. Our online hints and clues will assist you in guessing the answer quickly. Let us start the game and get the answer.
Follow the hints and clues below to guess the Wordle 941 answer for Tuesday, 16 January 2024.
The answer starts with the letter 'B'.
The answer ends with the letter 'D'.
There is one vowel 'O' in today's Wordle answer.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle 941 answer.
The wordle answer 941 is an adjective
The word means 'fair' and 'golden'
Players who could not guess Tuesday's Wordle answer must not be disappointed because we will reveal it to them. The answer of Wordle 941 on Tuesday, 16 January 2024 is:
BLOND
