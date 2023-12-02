Wordle 896 Answer Today: Hints & Clues To Guess Final Answer on 2 December 2023

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wordle 896 Answer Today: Hints & Clues To Guess Final Answer on 2 December 2023

Wordle 896 Answer for Saturday, 2 December 2023 is listed below. Follow our hints & clues to guess word of the day.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

Wordle 896 answer on 2 December 2023. Hints and clues to guess word of the day.

The online web puzzle Wordle has been updated to a new level today. To guess the answer of Wordle 896 on Saturday, 2 December 2023, users might require online hints and clues. Wordle answer today is not an easy term to guess, therefore we have provided some tips and tricks below for your convenience. Players who are playing the Wordle game for the first time must be aware about the rules. They have guess a five letter word of the day in 6 attempts to earn a daily score, failing to do so will break the winning streak.

Wordle is played millions of users globally, and the game is addictive. The game was developed by Josh Wardle, and is now owned by The New York Times. Let us solve today's Wordle answer and win a score!!!!

Wordle 896: Hints and Clues To Guess the Solution

Follow below hints and clues to guess the Wordle 896 answer for Saturday, 2 December 2023.

  • The answer starts with the letter 'G'.

  • The answer ends with the letter 'E'.

  • Vowel 'E' is repeated twice in today's Wordle answer.

  • Words like category, class, group are the synonyms of Wordle 896 answer.

Wordle Answer Today

Players who have not been able to guess today's Wordle answer must not be disappointed because we will reveal it for them. The answer of Wordle 896 on Saturday, 2 December 2023 is:

GENRE

