Wordle 834 Answer Today on 1 October: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day

Wordle Answer Today for 834 Level on 1 October. Hints and Clues To Guess the Solution.
Wordle Answer Today for 834 Level on Sunday, 1 October 2023: The Wordle answer is not easy to guess, as it is not a common term. However, users can find the solution easily through our hints and clues listed below.
The Wordle game is one of the popular word puzzles developed by Josh Wardle and now owned by The New York Times. Wordle is played by millions of users worldwide and is quite famous for its tricky answers.
The rules of the game are simple. Users have to guess a five-letter word within six attempts. Those who will be able to find the answer within the given chances will earn a daily score, otherwise the players will lose the winning streak.
Here is the list of Wordle 834 hints and clues to guess the answer on Sunday, 1 October 2023.
Today's Wordle answer starts with the letter 'B'.
The word ends with the letter 'T'.
There is only one vowel 'E' in Sunday's word of the day.
Letter 'E' is repeated twice in the Wordle answer.
Bonus Hint/Tip: The term is related to a type of hat.
Players who could not guess the Wordle answer must not worry about missing the winning streak, because we have got the solution for them. So, the answer of Wordle 834 on Sunday, 1 October 2023 is:
BERET
(Meaning: A round, flat hat made of soft material).
