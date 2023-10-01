Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wordle 834 Answer Today on 1 October: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day

Wordle 834 Answer Today on 1 October: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day

The answer of Wordle 834 is not easy. Follow our hints and clues to guess the term easily.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

Wordle Answer Today for 834 Level on 1 October. Hints and Clues To Guess the Solution.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wordle Answer Today for 834 Level on 1 October. Hints and Clues To Guess the Solution.</p></div>

Wordle Answer Today for 834 Level on Sunday, 1 October 2023: The Wordle answer is not easy to guess, as it is not a common term. However, users can find the solution easily through our hints and clues listed below.

The Wordle game is one of the popular word puzzles developed by Josh Wardle and now owned by The New York Times. Wordle is played by millions of users worldwide and is quite famous for its tricky answers.

The rules of the game are simple. Users have to guess a five-letter word within six attempts. Those who will be able to find the answer within the given chances will earn a daily score, otherwise the players will lose the winning streak.

Also ReadWordle 832 Answer Today for 29 September 2023: Hints & Clues To Guess the Term

Wordle 834 Level: Hints and Clues To Guess the Answer Today

Here is the list of Wordle 834 hints and clues to guess the answer on Sunday, 1 October 2023.

  • Today's Wordle answer starts with the letter 'B'.

  • The word ends with the letter 'T'.

  • There is only one vowel 'E' in Sunday's word of the day.

  • Letter 'E' is repeated twice in the Wordle answer.

Bonus Hint/Tip: The term is related to a type of hat.

Also ReadWordle 831 Answer 28 September 2023: Hints and Clues To Guess Final Answer Today
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Wordle Answer Today for 834 Level

Players who could not guess the Wordle answer must not worry about missing the winning streak, because we have got the solution for them. So, the answer of Wordle 834 on Sunday, 1 October 2023 is:

BERET

(Meaning: A round, flat hat made of soft material).

Also ReadWordle 830 Answer for 27 September 2023: Hints and Clues To Guess the Solution

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT