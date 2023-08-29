Wordle 801 Answer for 29 August 2023: Hints and Clues To Guess the Final Answer

Wordle 801 answer on Tuesday, 29 August 2023. Hints, clues, tips, and tricks to crack the level.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/Altered by The Quint)
Wordle 801 Answer for Tuesday, 29 August 2023: The Wordle answer today is an easy but tricky word. We have some online hints and clues for you to complete the level easily.
Wordle is a web based game that was developed by Josh Wardle, and is now owned by the New York Times. People who are playing the Wordle game for the first time must note down the rules of the puzzle.
Players have to guess a five letter word of the day in limited attempts, failing to do so will break the winning streak. Currently, Wordle is played by millions of the users across the globe.
Let us find out the answer of Wordle today below!!!
Follow below hints and clues to find the Wordle 801 answer on Tuesday, 29 August 2023.
The answer starts with the letter 'C'.
The answer ends with the letter 'R'.
There are two vowels 'A' and 'E' in today's Wordle answer.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle answer today.
Words like Skip and Dance are the synonyms of Wordle 801 answer.
Spoiler Alert!!!!
Do not read the article below, if you want to crack today's Wordle answer by yourself.
The answer of Wordle 801 level on Tuesday, 29 August 2023 is:
CAPER
(Meaning: skip or dance about in a lively or playful way).
