Wordle 795 Word of the Day for Today, 23 August 2023: Hints, Clues, and Answer

Wordle 795 answer for today, Wednesday, 23 August, is stated at the end.
(Photo: The Quint)
Are you thrilled to solve Wordle 795 word of the day for Wednesday, 23 August 2023? We are here to assist you every day so you can find the correct answer within the limited chances provided by the online word puzzle game. Please remember before starting that you have only six chances to find the right word. If you use the chances correctly, you will find the answer in no time and get the score easily.
For those who are new or do not know much about online games, Wordle is a famous word puzzle game that allows people to guess certain English terms and gives them scores, if they are able to solve them. The online word puzzle game gained immense attention in 2022 and more people started solving the terms regularly to get scores.
Now, it is time for players to start solving the term for today as the puzzle is already updated on the official website of The New York Times: nytimes.com. One should be alert while solving the puzzles if one does not want to break their streak.
Wordle 795 hints and clues for today, Wednesday, 23 August 2023, are mentioned below for those who are playing the game:
The word of the day starts with the alphabet V.
The word ends with a vowel and it is E.
Two alphabets are repeated more than once.
The letter R is also used in the word.
Wordle 795 answer for today is stated here for all the readers:
VERVE
Follow this space every day if you are a fan of the word game that is ruling right now.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)