Wordle 790 Answer Today: Hints & Clues for 18 August 2023 To Crack the Level

Wordle 790 answer for today is listed below. Follow below hints and clues to find solution.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Wordle 790 Level Answer for Friday, 18 August 2023: The popular word game Wordle developed by Josh Wardle has been updated to the 790th level on Friday. All those players who are waiting for Friday's Wordle hints, clues, and answer must read the article till end.
Wordle is a web-based game played by millions of users worldwide. The rules of the game are simple. Users have to guess a five-letter word of the day in limited attempts, and failing to do so will break the winning streak.
The Wordle answers are often tricky to guess. However, with appropriate prompts, users can crack the answer easily and win a daily score. Currently, the Wordle game is owned by The New York Times.
Here is the list of hints and clues to find the Wordle 790 answer on Friday, 18 August 2023.
The answer starts with the letter 'E'.
The answer ends with the letter 'T'.
There are two vowels 'E' and 'A' in Friday's Wordle answer.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle answer on Friday.
Words like explicit, accurate, and perfect are the synonyms of Wordle 790 answer.
Spoiler Alert!!!
Do not read the article below if you want to solve Friday's level yourself using our online Wordle hints and clues.
Tip: The Wordle answer on Friday is not a difficult term and is used often in our daily conversations.
Players who could not guess the answer on Friday despite our prompts should not worry as we have got the answer. The answer of Wordle 790 Level on Friday, 18 August 2023, is:
EXACT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)