Wordle 764 Word of the Day for 23 July 2023: Hints, Clues, and the Final Answer

Read the Wordle 764 hints and clues for Sunday, 23 July 2023, here.
Wordle 764 word of the day for today, Sunday, 23 July 2023, is here and it is time we solve the puzzle. Make sure to use your chances carefully if you want to increase your score streak. Players will miss the score for today if they are unable to find the answer after using all their hints. Please note that you get only six chances every day in the word puzzle game. We are here to help you out.
Wordle 764 word of the day for today, Sunday, 23 July 2023, is updated on the website - nytimes.com. The New York Times manages the word puzzle game so the words are updated on its official website daily for players. You do not need to enter any personal details to access the puzzle. Players have to find the link.
The online word puzzle game gained a lot of attention in 2022 and became the highest-searched word on Google. Many players like to solve puzzles daily because it helps to learn and add to their scores.
Wordle 764 hints and clues for today, Sunday, 23 July 2023, are stated below for all the readers who are solving the puzzle:
The word of the day for today begins with the alphabet W.
The next alphabet in the answer for today is H.
The solution has two vowels and one of them is E.
The word for today is the name of a mammal - BONUS HINT.
Are you excited and ready to take a look at the final answer? We are done with the hints so it is time we reveal the solution to those who have already played the puzzle or want to know it.
Wordle 764 answer for today, Sunday, 23 July 2023, is mentioned here for the readers:
WHALE
