Wordle 734 Puzzle for Today, 23 June 2023: Read the Hints, Clues, & Answer Here

Go through the Wordle 734 hints and clues for Friday, 23 June 2023, here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Get ready to solve Wordle 734 puzzle for today, Friday, 23 June 2023. We will help you with the hints to solve the answer, like we do every day so you can maintain your score streak. The ones who are new to this page should follow it every day if they are a fan of the online word game. The puzzle for today is provided on the official website of the New York Times. You have to go to the website - nytimes.com and find the Wordle section.
Please note that Wordle 734 puzzle for today, Friday, 23 June, is rather simple. You can guess it within a few tries. However, be very careful and alert while using your chances because there are only six of them. The limited chances add thrill to the online word game.
The word puzzle game is a favourite among millions of people across the globe. The rules are easy and people also get to learn something new daily. Unlike other online games, playing Wordle is productive and interesting.
Wordle 734 hints and clues for today, Friday, 23 June 2023, are stated below for our readers:
The word for today begins with the alphabet C.
The second and fourth alphabets in the puzzle for today are vowels.
One of the vowels is E. You have to guess the other one.
The word for Friday ends with the alphabet T.
Are you excited to know the final term for Friday? Now, it is time we reveal it to you because there are no more hints left.
Wordle 734 word of the day for today, Friday, 23 June 2023, is mentioned here for our readers:
COVET
Congratulations to everyone who was able to find the correct term without much help.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)