Wordle 732 Answer Today on 21 June: Hints and Clues To Find Solution

Wordle 732 answer on Wednesday, 21 June 2023. Hints and Clues are Here.
Are you stuck at Wordle 732 level? Here are the hints and clues that will help you to crack today's Wordle answer on Wednesday, 21 June 2023. We will also reveal the word of the day at the end of the article for those who will not be able to find the solution despite our online prompts.
Wordle is an amazing game developed by Josh Wardle. Players have to find a five-letter word answer every single day in 6 tries. Sometimes the wordle answers are uncommon words and become really difficult to guess.
Check this space regularly to get the daily Wordle answers and solutions so that you do not miss the winning streak.
Here is the list of hints and clues for Wordle 732 on Wednesday, 21 June 2023.
The answer today starts with the letter 'C'.
The answer today ends with the letter 'E'.
There are two vowels 'A' and 'E' in Wordle 732 answer.
There is no repeated letter in today's Wordle answer.
Bonus Hint: The answer is related to a machine used for lifting heavy objects.
Spoiler Alert: Do not read ahead if you want to solve the puzzle yourself and do not wish to know the answer.
The answer of Wordle 732 on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 is:
CRANE
