Wordle 631 Word of the Day for Today: Check Hints, Clues and Answer for 12 March

Read the Wordle 631 puzzle hints for today, Sunday, 12 March 2023, here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Are you ready to solve Wordle 631 word of the day today, Sunday, 12 March 2023? We will guide you with a few hints and clues for today so you can use your chances wisely. To play the game, you can find the updated puzzle on the official website of the New York Times - nytimes.com. Players who are excited to solve the word today should note that they have only six chances to crack the puzzle.
Before starting to solve the puzzle, we would like to inform our readers that the Wordle 631 word of the day today, Sunday, 12 March 2023, is extremely easy and common. The words that were provided this week were very simple so we are sure most players got the scores. Let's start solving the puzzle for today, Sunday, and get the score.
For those who do not know, Wordle was created and developed by Josh Wardle. The New York Times owns the online word game at present so the puzzles are updated on its official website for all.
Let's take a look at the Wordle 631 hints and clues for today, Sunday, 12 March, here:
The word of the day for today starts with the alphabet B.
The answer for Sunday has only one vowel.
The third alphabet in the word of the day for today is R.
The answer for today, Sunday, ends with the letter H.
The term for today has no repetitive letters.
You can read the above-mentioned hints for today before solving the puzzle to get the score.
Now, it is time for readers to know the final word of the day. Players who are still trying to guess the term should stop reading.
Wordle 631 answer for today, Sunday, 12 March 2023, is stated below for all interested readers:
BIRTH
