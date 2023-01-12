Wordle 572 Word of the Day: Check Hints, Clues, and Answer for 12 January 2023

Get ready to find Wordle 572 word of the day today, on Thursday, 12 January 2023. We will help you with hints and clues to find the solution because the limited chances make it difficult to get the score. You have only six chances to guess the five-letter word so you have to be cautious. No player wants to break their Wordle score streak by guessing the wrong word or losing all their chances. We are here to help you.

We would like to inform our readers that the Wordle 572 word of the day today, on Thursday, is not a simple one. The popular online web-based word game is coming up with difficult terms this week. It is impossible for the players to guess the right word every day without online help because the words are uncommon.