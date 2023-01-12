Wordle 572 Word of the Day: Check Hints, Clues, and Answer for 12 January 2023

Wordle 572 answer for 12 January 2023 is stated at the end for our readers.
Get ready to find Wordle 572 word of the day today, on Thursday, 12 January 2023. We will help you with hints and clues to find the solution because the limited chances make it difficult to get the score. You have only six chances to guess the five-letter word so you have to be cautious. No player wants to break their Wordle score streak by guessing the wrong word or losing all their chances. We are here to help you.
We would like to inform our readers that the Wordle 572 word of the day today, on Thursday, is not a simple one. The popular online web-based word game is coming up with difficult terms this week. It is impossible for the players to guess the right word every day without online help because the words are uncommon.
Wordle is an online word game that was developed by Josh Wardle. Right now, the New York Times owns and manages the puzzle game. You will find the puzzles on their official website.
Here are a few Wordle 572 hints and clues for Thursday that you must go through if you are solving the puzzle:
The word of the day starts with the letter L.
The second and third alphabets are vowels in the solution for today.
The word of the day ends with the alphabet T.
There are no similar letters in the answer for today.
Let's take a look at the Wordle answer for today. Those who are here to know the final word of the day can keep reading because it is time for us to reveal it.
Wordle 572 answer for today, Thursday, 12 January 2023, is stated here for our readers:
LEAPT
Follow this space daily if you want to know the right answers and get the scores. You will get all the help here.
