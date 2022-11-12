Wordle 512 Answer (Sunday, 13 November 2022) – Hints and Clues To Find Solution

Check out the Wordle 512 hints, clues, and answers for today, 13 November 2022, here.
The famous Wordle game by The New York Times has been updated to 512 level for today, 13 November 2022. Let's use some hints and clues and attempt to solve the challenge. Users must correctly guess a five-letter word in six tries to win according to Wordle's rules.
Wordle notifies users if a letter is present or absent in the puzzle of the day by using color-coded hints. Players frequently need to guess some terms that are part of our everyday vocabularies. However, occasionally the game throws you a curveball, leaving you in an unpleasant scenario where you cannot figure out the solution. Do not worry, we are here to help.
Follow the below mentioned hints and clues to crack the Wordle 512 answer on Sunday, 13 November 2022.
The Wordle 512 answer starts with the letter 'H'.
The answer of today's Wordle level ends with the letter 'Y'.
There is only one vowel 'I' in Wordle 512 answer.
Letter 'P' is present twice in today's Wordle answer.
Players who tried our hints and clues but still were unable to solve today's Wordle puzzle should not give up hope. We have the solution for you. The answer to Wordle 512 on Sunday, 13 November 2022 is:
HIPPY
