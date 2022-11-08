Wordle 508 Answer Today- Hints and Clues for Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Check out the Wordle 508 hints, clues, and answers for today, 9 November 2022, here.
Are you ready to solve today's Wordle puzzle? We're here once again to help our dedicated Wordle players who are eager to solve Wordle 508 on Wednesday, 9 November 2022. We would like to inform the daily Wordle players that the answer for today is not simple and can be challenging to guess without the right hints and clues.
Wordle, developed by Josh Wardle, is well known for coming up with difficult and uncommon words for the daily word puzzle, and today is no different. So, let us start helping our daily Wordle players in solving today's level through our amazing hints and clues. We will also reveal the answer at the end of this article for players who won't be able to crack the level.
Let's start!
Following are some of the hints and clues for Wordle 508 that will help you in finding the solution today on 9 November 2022.
Today's Wordle answer starts with the letter 'B'.
The answer ends with the letter 'R'.
There are two vowels - 'A' and 'E' in today's Wordle answer.
There is no repeated letter.
The meaning of the word is someone who bakes cakes, bread, cookies etc and sells them.
We have the answer for those who, despite our hints and clues, were unable to correctly guess the Wordle answer today. Therefore, the answer to Wordle 508 on Wednesday, 9 November 2022 is:
BAKER
