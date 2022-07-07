Wordle 384 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and the Solution for 8 July 2022

Wordle 384 word of the day today, on 8 July 2022 is a simple puzzle to solve.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/ Altered by The Quint)
Ready to solve a new Wordle word of the day on Friday? The Wordle 384 word of the day on Friday, 8 July 2022 is an extremely easy term that we constantly keep hearing. Thus, the ones who are playing the word game this Friday are likely to begin their weekend on a positive note. Players can solve the Wordle 384 answer without taking much time. A few hints and clues will make it easier for them to solve the puzzle in a jiffy.
The daily Wordle players are mostly accustomed to solving difficult words of the day. If you were able to find the Wordle 383 answer on Thursday, 7 July 2022 then solving the answer on Friday should not be a problem at all. We will also help you to solve the Wordle 384 puzzle on Friday, 8 July 2022.
Let's take a look at the Wordle 384 hints and clues on Friday, 8 July 2022 without any further delay:
The answer this Friday begins with the letter V.
The word of the day has the vowel E.
There is another vowel in the Wordle 384 word of the day that the players need to guess.
The word has no repeating letters but the players will not find it difficult to solve.
The word of the day sounds similar to CHOICE – Bonus Hint.
Hope you were able to figure out the word of the day after reading the hints. Congratulations to all the players who have guessed the answer and got a Wordle score.
The Wordle 384 word of the day on Friday, 8 July 2022 is VOICE. Easy right? It's very rare when the word game decides to come up with simple terms for the players to solve. Come back tomorrow if you want to know more hints and clues.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)