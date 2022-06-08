Wordle 355 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 9 June 2022

Read the Wordle 355 hints and clues today.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Wordle is back with a new word on Thursday, 9 June 2022. Wordle 355 is challenging to solve but that's what makes the game interesting for its enthusiastic players. The rules of the game are simple: players must guess a 5-letter word every day and they have six chances to do so.
It can sometimes be quite difficult to guess the word correctly within six chances. Wordle 355 word of the day is easier to solve if players guess the vowel correctly. Now, let's solve the word for today.
Take a look at the Wordle 355 hints and clues today, on Thursday, 9 June 2022:
The word of the day begins with the letter G.
The Wordle word of the day has only one vowel.
The word today, on Thursday, 9 June 2022, ends with the letter H.
There are no repetitive letters in the Wordle word.
Now, we will reveal the Wordle answer. Those who do not wish to know the answer are requested to stop reading further.
Those who are new to the word game can read the rules on The New York Times website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)