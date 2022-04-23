Wordle 308 Answer for 23 April 2022: Check Hints, Clues and Solution for Today

Wordle 308 hints and answer for Saturday, 23 April 2022.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Wordle is a simple word-based game with easy rules that anybody can play to increase their vocabulary. The word-based puzzle game allows players to solve new words every day within limited chances. Wordle has a new word for Saturday, 23 April 2022 for the regular players. Wordle 308 is a word that most of us have heard so it should not be difficult to guess. Wordle 308 answer for Saturday, 23 April 2022 needs to be solved within six attempts.
Players also have access to hints and clues that make it easier for them to solve the puzzle.
We will provide hints to solve Wordle 308 answer for today, 23 April 2022 like every day.
Wordle 308 solution for today, Saturday, 23 April 2022 has a lot of vowels and the word is also familiar so it should not be difficult to guess.
Here are a few hints and clues that can help to solve Wordle 308 answer for Saturday, 23 April 2022. Wordle players can take a look at the hints and then start playing the word puzzle game:
Wordle 308 answer for today, 23 April 2022 is a noun.
Wordle 308 word of the day starts with a vowel.
Wordle 308 solution for today, 23 April 2022 ends with the letter E.
It is a small green or black fruit that has a bitter taste – Bonus Hint.
We hope these hints will come in handy while solving Wordle 308 word of the day for 23 April 2022.
SPOILER ALERT: It is time for us to reveal the answer for Wordle 308 on Saturday, 23 April 2022.
The Wordle 308 answer for Saturday, 23 April 2022 is OLIVE. We are sure most of the players were able to guess Wordle 308 word of the day without losing all the six chances.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)