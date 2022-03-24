Wordle #278 for 24 March 2022: Hints, Clues, and Solution

Wordle #278 answer for 24 March 2022.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Wordle 278 word of the day for Thursday, 24 March 2022 is quite simple and easy to guess. Wordle is famous for providing tricky words to the players which they have to guess within limited chances.
However, Wordle 278 is comparatively easy to guess and most of the people who are well-acquainted with the game can solve without any hints.
The ones who are interested to try out this word-guessing game can go to the official website: https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html and start playing.
While most people can guess Wordle word of the day without hints and clues, there are a few who need them.
Here are a few hints that can help to guess Wordle 278 word of the day. If you have not found the answer already, you can use these hints:
The Wordle 278 word of the day has only one vowel.
Players should note that the first letter of the word is a consonant.
The word is a noun.
The word starts with the letter C.
The word ends with the letter T.
Bonus Hint: Wordle 278 answer for 24 March 2022 is a body part and is also used to refer to a wooden box.
We hope these hints did not give away the answer completely.
We are going to reveal the answer for Wordle 278 now for the players who failed to guess it.
Congratulations to the players who were able to guess the answer for Wordle 278 on their own.
Wordle is a great way to enhance your vocabulary. It is not only famous in India but people from other parts of the world also love playing this word-guessing game.
We hope to keep helping you with the other words by providing hints and clues.
